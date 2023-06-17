Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $204.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

