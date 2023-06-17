United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. 12,908,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 22,257,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 22,222.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Stories

