UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Lowered to $580.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $458.39 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $426.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.88.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,410,478,000 after acquiring an additional 509,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,379,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,101,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,063,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

