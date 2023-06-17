USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -180.73 and a beta of 1.54.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $197.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,909.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

