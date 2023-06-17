Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 1-Year High at $404.00

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $404.00 and last traded at $403.70, with a volume of 1113152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $401.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.64 and its 200-day moving average is $371.65. The firm has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

