Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.49

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $97.49 and last traded at $97.41, with a volume of 370119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

