Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 41.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

PCVX opened at $51.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $54.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

