Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells 160 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $200.06 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.65.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

