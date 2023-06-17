Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Peter Fante Sells 1,598 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) insider Peter Fante sold 1,598 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $59,173.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,976.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Peter Fante sold 960 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $35,395.20.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Peter Fante sold 4,498 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $173,892.68.

On Monday, April 10th, Peter Fante sold 15,513 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $576,928.47.

Verint Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

