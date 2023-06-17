VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson Sells 125 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $27,526.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,168.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.5 %

VRSN stock opened at $223.69 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.71.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VeriSign by 88.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

