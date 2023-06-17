Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Reaches $5.67 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $40,895.11 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0847 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,577.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00291215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.00511907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00057799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.81 or 0.00401863 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,991,897 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

