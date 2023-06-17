Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,724 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,773 shares of company stock worth $16,256,008 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $347.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $354.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.86.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

