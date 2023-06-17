Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 39,700 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.84% of Safety Insurance Group worth $72,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $73.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $99.75.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 14,338 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,058,001.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,809,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,552,521. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 14,338 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,058,001.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,809,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,552,521. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Manning sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $40,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 89,461 shares of company stock worth $6,538,126 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

