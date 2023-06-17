Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 431,030 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,030 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $69,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

