Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 52,234 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,117,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,234 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $75,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

