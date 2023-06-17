Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 63,071 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,071 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Fastenal worth $76,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.14.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

