Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,557,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $70,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE C opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

