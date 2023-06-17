Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 711,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $74,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,763,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 23,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 164,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,348,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.20.

Forward Air Trading Up 0.3 %

FWRD stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $117.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

