Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $67.84 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $67,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $395.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $402.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.