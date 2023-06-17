Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $69.04 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Enphase Energy worth $69,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $325,230,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $235,387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,521,000 after buying an additional 607,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $248.00 to $226.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

ENPH opened at $181.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.51.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.