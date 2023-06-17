Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $74.16 Million Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,221,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,742 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.75% of Minerals Technologies worth $74,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $56.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.73 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.