Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 942,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $68,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 35,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,915,000 after purchasing an additional 95,906 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 559,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,855,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In related news, Director Emily E. Pichon bought 1,025 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at $776,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Emily E. Pichon bought 1,025 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at $776,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian J. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LKFN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

LKFN opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

