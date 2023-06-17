Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,797 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $66,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.72. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

