Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 297,345 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 297,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $78,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kennametal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Kennametal Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KMT opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $536.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

