Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,185 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.26% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $75,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Port Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 125,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $982,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,170 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KNSL opened at $355.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.48 and a fifty-two week high of $360.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.45 and a 200 day moving average of $308.29.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.