Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,888 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,888 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of AMERISAFE worth $71,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 171,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $76.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.46 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

