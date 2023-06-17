Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 64,344 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 64,344 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $74,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Dohj LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

