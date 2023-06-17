Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,785,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Conagra Brands worth $69,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Conagra Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

CAG stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

