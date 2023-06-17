Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lessened by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,162,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 126,444 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Visa worth $241,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.61. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

