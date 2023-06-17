Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.9% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

V has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

NYSE V opened at $229.08 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $429.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.