Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,519,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148,021 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Chevron worth $272,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.61. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

