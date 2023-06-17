Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,761 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 735,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of McDonald’s worth $193,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $293.70 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

