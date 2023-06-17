Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 17,430 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,627 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,430 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Adobe worth $119,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,506,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 438,267 shares of the software company’s stock worth $147,489,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74. The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.31.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.