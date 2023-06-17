Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,678,908 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,237,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,678,908 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Fortinet worth $109,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 29,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.1 %

Fortinet stock opened at $72.78 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $74.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock worth $4,434,767 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

