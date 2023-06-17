W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 on July 14th

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.069 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.
W. P. Carey has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 191.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.
W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:WPC opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63.
Insider Activity
In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.
About W. P. Carey
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.
