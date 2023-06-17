W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 on July 14th

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.069 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

W. P. Carey has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 191.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63.

Insider Activity

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.