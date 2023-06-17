Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Down 4.5%

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $13.06. 7,102,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 20,278,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.

Insider Activity

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,496,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 48.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 78,582 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,443,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,899,000 after buying an additional 306,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $57,884,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.