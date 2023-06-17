Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,981,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Waters by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after acquiring an additional 414,334 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,489,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1,891.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,340 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters stock opened at $269.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.73. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $248.18 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

