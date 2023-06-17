WC Walker & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 217,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 417,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $132,024,000 after buying an additional 35,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $300.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

