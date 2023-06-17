Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Buys Shares of 4,062 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $429.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

