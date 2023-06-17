Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Invests $279,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 612 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.0 %

COST opened at $523.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $503.12 and a 200 day moving average of $492.58. The company has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $443.20 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

