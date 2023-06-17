Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $219.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The firm has a market cap of $302.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

