Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Increased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,074,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Western Digital by 7,409.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,186,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,999,000 after buying an additional 2,157,836 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Western Digital by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,553,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,563,000 after buying an additional 1,822,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Western Digital by 4,081.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,725,982 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after buying an additional 1,684,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

