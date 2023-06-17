Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,799 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.9% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

