Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 305 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

HD opened at $300.38 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.75 and a 200-day moving average of $304.44.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.