WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 237,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 240,889 shares.The stock last traded at $32.43 and had previously closed at $32.36.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $722.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the fourth quarter worth $774,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

About WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

