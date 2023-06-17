Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 426,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 133,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Ximen Mining Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

