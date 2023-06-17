Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $113.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.74. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.64.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

