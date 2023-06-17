Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. Yelp has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29.

Insider Activity

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, analysts predict that Yelp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 339,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,453,892.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.