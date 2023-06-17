Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 727.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. Zalando has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.