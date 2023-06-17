Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.93. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $187.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

